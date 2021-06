Seattle Pride is this weekend, we talk with Seattle Pride Executive Director Krystal Marx

as well as Kimber Shade with the BeautyBoiz.

We’re celebrating National LGBTQIA+ Pride Month as part of Seattle Pride’s virtual celebration,

with this year’s theme Resilience.

The online event features dozens of amazing speakers and talented performers,

including a return engagement this year from BeautyBoiz.

https://www.seattlepride.org/events

Podcast: HERE