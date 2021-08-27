Spotlighting Seattle Aquarium

Joining me this week is Tim Kuniholm Director of Public Affairs at the Seattle Aquarium.

Tim covers not only the hours and the COVID information.

He talks about special exhibits and favorite PNW fish.

He also talks about diving in the aquarium tank to feed some rowdy salmon and diving off pier 59.

The Seattle Aquarium isn’t just entertainment, but education, science,

recovery and even a nursery for some choral.

