Spotlighting Retired Navy Seal, Eric Frohardt and DEFY

Retired Navy SEAL Eric Frohardt, following his service in the military, Eric became the COO of DEFY, a leader in premium performance beverages and wellness products.

Eric served as a SEAL for 12 years and, as a disabled veteran himself, wants to educate people on the many struggles that disabled veterans in the U.S. face every day and what they can do to help. He has been a champion of supporting his fellow veterans and has developed numerous programs for them through DEFY. For example, a portion of the proceeds from every bottle of DEFY Water sold is donated to Disabled American Veterans.

Eric is committed to helping veterans transition into civilian life.

