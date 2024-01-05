Spotlighting Recovery Gone Viral 2.0

Geoffrey Godfrey has a mission to help people get off drugs using humor, giving people a place to belong.

Geoffrey Godfrey is a former Army Medic now Nurse Practitioner. He has a mission to help people get off drugs using humor, giving people a place to belong. Geoff works with Conquer Addiction Clinics. He was challenged to create a FB group to help those in recovery stay on track. It has turned into so much more. Geoff’s sense of humor and great compassion helps people feel loved, seen and heard and in fact the group has been responsible for many foiled suicide attempts because of the commitment of the staff and members of the group. If you are in recovery and you are looking for a community, this just might be it.

SPOTLIGHT