Spotlighting Reboot Recovery

Everybody has trauma, we can heal together. Carin Weier Regional Operations and Trauma Programs Coordinator of Reboot Recovery, talks about her own experience of recovering from Trauma after her son was present at a school shooting.

At REBOOT Recovery, They help people overcome trauma. Their faith-based trauma healing courses, training, and online community are open to anyone looking to move forward from trauma and tragedy into a better future. If the same old therapies or medications have left you feeling hopeless, you’ve come to the right place. Here are three easy ways to get involved right now.

Reboot Recovery