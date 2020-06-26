Spotlighting Real Food Real People

June 26, 2020

This week we hear from Dillon Honcoop, his podcast Real Food Real People is a conversation starter for farmers. His hope is to connect the public with the farmers. Help them see the farmers and their families. He interviews farmers from Washington State, from beef to fruit tree to veggie farmers. He is passionate to let people know where their food comes from and how we can support one another. He talks about the importance of caring for the soil as much as the animals who walk on it and the food that comes from it.

http://savefamilyfarming.org
http://facebook.com/savefamilyfarming

Podcast: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
