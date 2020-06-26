Spotlighting Real Food Real People

This week we hear from Dillon Honcoop, his podcast Real Food Real People is a conversation starter for farmers. His hope is to connect the public with the farmers. Help them see the farmers and their families. He interviews farmers from Washington State, from beef to fruit tree to veggie farmers. He is passionate to let people know where their food comes from and how we can support one another. He talks about the importance of caring for the soil as much as the animals who walk on it and the food that comes from it.

http://savefamilyfarming.org

http://facebook.com/savefamilyfarming

Podcast: HERE