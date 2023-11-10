Spotlighting Rally To Read

Jodi Rubin is the Senior Vice President, Marketing & Partnerships for Reading Is Fundamental. She tells us how to join Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) for its third year of Rally to Read 100 to foster a joy of reading among children across the country. With six months of exciting themes, read-alouds from your favorite authors and illustrators, and lots of engaging reading activities, together we can inspire a love of reading. Be sure to take the pledge to read 100 books (a class, family, student, or anyone can take the pledge) and then enter the book giveaway sweepstakes for a chance to win 100 books for your school or organization. There is no better time to rally to read! Download your classroom poster and bookmarks to start tracking your reading to 100 books today.

