Spotlighting Pioneer Industries

Pioneer Human Services is a nonprofit social enterprise serving justice-involved people across Washington state. One of their business’s, Pioneer Industries, is an aerospace manufacturing division. Folks from Pioneer are joining me today to let you know about their counseling and treatment, affordable housing, job-readiness training and employment opportunities for anyone who wants to make a positive change in their lives. In 2021, 61% of Pioneer’s enterprise workforce was justice-involved and/or in recovery. Pioneer believes in providing second chances to individuals with a past so they can live healthy and productive lives today.
Joining me today is:
Les Mayhall, Senior Manufacturing Operations Manager, Pioneer Industries
Orlando Tantico, Quality Improvement & Operations Support Manager, Pioneer Industries
Mark Behrends, Interim Chief Operating Officer, Pioneer Human Services
Heidi Cosentino, Director of Human Resources, Pioneer Human Services
Denita Price, Director of Organization Development, Talent Acquisition & DEI, Pioneer Human Services
Nanette Sorich, Communications Manager, Pioneer Human Services
Pioneer Industries/Pioneer Human Services