Spotlighting Pioneer Industries

Pioneer Human Services is a nonprofit social enterprise serving justice-involved people across Washington state. One of their business’s, Pioneer Industries, is an aerospace manufacturing division. Folks from Pioneer are joining me today to let you know about their counseling and treatment, affordable housing, job-readiness training and employment opportunities for anyone who wants to make a positive change in their lives. In 2021, 61% of Pioneer’s enterprise workforce was justice-involved and/or in recovery. Pioneer believes in providing second chances to individuals with a past so they can live healthy and productive lives today.

Joining me today is:

Les Mayhall, Senior Manufacturing Operations Manager, Pioneer Industries

Orlando Tantico, Quality Improvement & Operations Support Manager, Pioneer Industries

Mark Behrends, Interim Chief Operating Officer, Pioneer Human Services

Heidi Cosentino, Director of Human Resources, Pioneer Human Services

Denita Price, Director of Organization Development, Talent Acquisition & DEI, Pioneer Human Services

Nanette Sorich, Communications Manager, Pioneer Human Services

