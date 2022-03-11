Spotlighting Perinatal Support AKA Post Partum Depression

Post Partum Depression, better know as perinatal depression is REAL.

Join me as I talk with Mia Edinin Clinical director at Perinatal support Washington. The first weeks and months of being a new parent can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. Call, text, or email us. We can help navigate our complicated mental health system, provide information and referrals to local providers, and complete a postpartum wellness plan. We are parents and providers who have been there and understand.

Perinatal Support

