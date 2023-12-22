Spotlighting Pathfinder Manufacturing

David Trader is the CEO along with Laura Matthiesen, operations lead and Andrew Vuong, Director of Business Development with Pathfinder Manufacturing talk with us about their mission.

Pathfinder Manufacturing is a leader in the precision machining, fabrication, and assembly of high-quality parts and equipment for a range of industries, including aerospace, space, automotive, defense, marine, agriculture, energy, and medical. Their full-service machine shop provides cost-effective, custom manufacturing solutions to our business partners around the world, with a strong focus on exceptional quality assurance, on-time delivery, and 24/7 customer service.

Pathfinder Manufacturing

Spotlight: HERE