Spotlighting Orion Industries

Orion Industries define themselves as a social enterprise.

Orion is a non-profit 501(c)(3). They define themselves as a social enterprise. Orion combines their successful aerospace manufacturing business with the social impact objectives of a traditional non-profit. The two sides of the organization are inseparable.

They operate out of two locations – Auburn and Mukilteo where they offer an array of services. They know that jobs provide more than just a paycheck, and that people with employment barriers just want what we all want – to be self-sufficient contributors to society.

Our guests:

Kathy Powers is Orion’s Vice President of Services. Kathy has been with Orion for over 20 years. She has supported the program growth including designing the current program, building funding and service structure to achieve their mission.

Stephanie Maxwell is Orion’s Sales and Estimating Manager. She has been with Orion for 5 years. (add / check)

Janet Zello – Janet joined Orion as a staff in 2022. She had previously gone through the program and returned as she connected with their mission.

Diane Lyons Director of Development

SPOTLIGHT: HERE

Orion Industries