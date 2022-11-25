Spotlighting OnWatch Sex Trafficking Prevention Training

Luke Madsen a member of the Malouf Foundation, and Julie Whitehead a survivor of 31 years of abuse, including sex trafficking, join us to talk about On Watch. It was launched in 2020 by the Malouf Foundation™ and Safe House Project, OnWatch™ is a survivor-led and informed education platform that empowers people to spot, report and prevent sex trafficking in the United States.

OnWatch™ is dedicated to increasing survivor identification and protecting future generations from victimization. To date, OnWatch™ has trained tens of thousands of individuals nationwide through its community training, advocacy program and industry-specific courses. The Malouf Foundation™ and Safe House Project were united by the shared view that survivors should have the strongest voice in combating trafficking.

To learn more about OnWatch™ or to take the online, free, hour-long training, visit?

ImOnWatch.org

Podcast:HERE