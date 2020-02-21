Spotlighting National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month

This week we hear from Heather Lee on the topic of Spay and Neuter Awareness month. Heather is an animal advocate and has her “Wet Nose Wednesday” feature on WARM 106.9. Heather talks about the benefits of spay and neutering animals, this time of year before spring hits and they get twitter-pated. She gives statistics on the number of animals waiting to be adopted and ways people can get animals in their lives. She also mentions resources for spay and neuter as well as tips on adopting and or fostering animals.

