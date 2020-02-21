Spotlighting National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month

February 21, 2020

This week we hear from Heather Lee on the topic of Spay and Neuter Awareness month. Heather is an animal advocate and has her “Wet Nose Wednesday” feature on WARM 106.9. Heather talks about the benefits of spay and neutering animals, this time of year before spring hits and they get twitter-pated. She gives statistics on the number of animals waiting to be adopted and ways people can get animals in their lives. She also mentions resources for spay and neuter as well as tips on adopting and or fostering animals.
https://www.facebook.com/HeatherLeeMD

Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment.

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
