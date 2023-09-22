Spotlighting “My Grief is not Like Yours” with Theo Boyd

With the help of her “Fairy Blonde Mother’s” she was able to walk through the grief and use her story to help others.

Writer, Speaker, Teacher, and Farmgirl Theo Boyd shares the Story of Her Parents—Their Inspiring Lives and Their Tragic Deaths—and

Her Difficult Path to Acceptance, Purpose, Comfort, and Hope in Her New Book.

My Grief is not Like Yours: Learning to Live After Unimaginable Loss, A Daughter’s Journey

Theo talks about a domino of losses in a very short amount of time that caused her to loose her faith for awhile. With the help of her “Fairy Blonde Mother’s” she was able to walk through the grief and use her story to help others.

Theo’s Book and Website

September is Suicide Prevention Month

Suicide Hotline is 988

