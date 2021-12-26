Spotlighting Muscular Dystrophy

Cyan Fuehr with WARM 106.9’s promotions/events team talks about Muscular Dystrophy Association. This weeks shoutout is to Muscular Dystrophy Association. One of my co-workers describes it as a foundation that helps people feel happy, comfortable, and hopeful. You may be asking yourself “what the heck is muscular dystrophy?”

Well, according to the May Clinic muscular dystrophy is a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. Abnormal genes (mutations) interfere wit the production of proteins needed to form healthy muscle.

Find out more by listening to the audio.

STOP BY THEIR WEBSITE

NOW GET GOING! AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE