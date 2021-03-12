Spotlighting Ms. Wheelchair America

Lowery Lockard the CEO of Ms. Wheelchair America and the Dane Foundation

along with Candy Kayne Ms. California Wheelchair join us to talk about the

mission of Ms. Wheelchair America.

Which is to provide an opportunity of achievement for women who happen

to be wheelchair users to successfully educate and advocate for the mor

e than 64 million Americans living with disabilities.

Unlike traditional beauty pageants, Ms. Wheelchair America is not a contest

to select the most attractive individual

. It is instead a competition based on advocacy, achievement,

communication and presentation to select the most accomplished and articulate

spokeswoman for persons with disabilities.

The selected representative must be able to communicate both the needs

and the accomplishments of her constituency to the general public,

the business community and the legislature.

Podcast: HERE