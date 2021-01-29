Spotlighting Movement Ministries

When Hampton realized he was at the end of his rope and only saw two choices,

hurt himself or hurt his partner, he found a way to get out and get help.

It wasn’t easy and there weren’t even support groups for men in these situations.

So he started his ministry to support men going through similar experiences.

https://movementministries.com/

and the domestic violence website https://www.thehotline.org/ 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)