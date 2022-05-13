Spotlighting MicroGenDX

Rick Martin is the CEO of MicroGenDX, a diagnostic laboratory providing DNA sequencing and rapid PCR-based microbial testing for clinical applications. Martin says a new testing protocol for rapidly detecting and identifying infective microbes by their genetic sequence has recently been developed by his biotech laboratory MicroGenDX. The test can identify and list by prevalence more than 50,000 microbial species. Basically rather than growing a culture as labs have done in the past, MicroGenDX uses DNA sequencing to find these problems quicker and more efficiently. https://microgendx.com/