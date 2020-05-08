Spotlighting March of Dimes

Kasey Rivas, Director Maternal Child Health & Government Affairs with March of Dimes joins me to talk about the pivot in their fundraising efforts. For 50 years parents and their children have been marching and as we know this year that will not happen. The new improved virtual campaign is March for Babies Step Up! March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies, and believes in a world where every mom and baby is healthy regardless of wealth, race or geography.

For over 80 years, March of Dimes has pioneered research, led programs, provided educational resources and enabled policy change so that every mom and baby can have the best possible start.

marchforbabies.org

