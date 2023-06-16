Spotlighting Many “Things Under a Rock” with David Scheel

David Scheel is the author of Many Things Under a Rock: The Mysteries of Octopuses. He and his Laura were also in a PBS documentary called Octopus: Making contact. Masters of disguise and misdirection, octopuses have long been one of the most enigmatic animals on the planet, our understanding of them simultaneously shrouded and illuminated in mythology and legend. In truth, Octopuses lives are complex and often contradictory – notoriously solitary, they also have the potential for complex relationships. Octopuses are also powerful predators -their deceptively soft and boneless bodies can defeat even the most heavily armored animals in the sea.

