Jenny Slack Equine Directory and Kelsie McGladrey with Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center talk about their programs. Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center is a community where horses transform the bodies, minds, and spirits of people with disabilities. They talk about their amazing clients, volunteers and staff. They have an open house March 5th at 12:30pm at their facility 18675 NE 106th St Redmond, WA 98052. Stop by to see a demonstration.

Little Bit

PODCAST: HERE