Spotlighting Lifelong and Cricket Wireless

Two segments, starting with Warren Leyh the Director of Clinical Services at Lifelong,
who also teaches a class at Highline College on understanding AIDS.
Warren tells us how Lifelong has been serving the HIV/AIDS community
for 40 years now with a cure on the horizon.
Matt Cave the Marketing Director for Cricket Wireless NW tells us about a great opportunity
for people who need help with their phone bills.
In these trying time every little bit helps and Cricket has a FCC program to help people
who qualify.