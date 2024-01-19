Spotlighting Life is Hard God is Good Let’s Dance with Brant Hansen

Brant Hansen is a bestselling author, syndicated radio host and advocate for healing children with correctable disabilities through CURE International Children’s Hospitals.His award-winning radio show, The Brant Hansen Show, airs on top stations in the U.S. and Canada. His podcast, The Brant and Sherri Oddcast, has been downloaded more than 15 million times. He has been named “Personality of the Year” multiple times by Christian Music Broadcasters and is called “Christian music ‘s most beloved radio personality” by Christian Voice Magazine. Brant writes about varied topics related to faith, including masculinity in his book, The Men We Need, and forgiveness in Unoffendable, about which he was recently interviewed on ABC’s Good Morning America. Brant speaks often about being diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder as an adult. Brant also proudly refers to himself as a “toast-obsessed nerd’ who was no less than president of the Illinois Student Librarians Association in high school. He also plays the accordion, “in spite of popular demand.”

SPOTLIGHT

