Spotlighting Life Center NW Organ Donations

This week we hear from Kevin O’Connor CEO of Life Center Northwest. He debunks some myths about organ donation, as well as sharing new technology making donations more successful. You will not only want to join us for a very informative interview but you may end wanting to sign up to become an organ donor!!
Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment.