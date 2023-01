January is National Sex Trafficking Awareness Month. Jake Neeley, Executive Director of Malouf Foundation and Julie Whitehead, Survivor Leader and Advisory Board Member of the Malouf Foundation join us to talk about the I’m On Watch Training.

Sex trafficking is happening right under our noses and if we know what to look for we might be able to save a life. The National Sex Trafficking Hotline is 1 888 373 7888

I’m On Watch Training

