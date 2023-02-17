Spotlighting Ideal Option

April Provost with Ideal Option talks about medically assisted treatment and stigma. Ideal Option is a national leader in office-based medication-assisted treatment for addiction to opioids, alcohol, and other substances.

Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for addiction, is partnering with Holman Recovery Center, Snohomish County Health Department, Marysville Police Department, EvergreenHealth Monroe, Providence, Catholic Community Services, A1 Lifeline, Washington 2-1-1, Sound Pathways and The Hand Up Project to help people in Marysville get started in recovery.

Recovery Starts Today! (the event name) will take place on Friday, February 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Ideal Option clinic in Marysville located at 1617 Grove St. Attendees can surrender illicit substances and paraphernalia for safe disposal, learn about community resources, complete intake and, if desired, see a provider immediately to start medication-assisted treatment. For

