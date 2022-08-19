Spotlighting Hope for Ukraine Kyle Duncan

Kyle Duncan is the author of Hope for the Ukraine: Stories of Grit and Grace from the Front Lines of War, is part narrative, part wartime dispatch, Kyle is the father of an adopted Ukrainian son. The book transports you into the gritty reality of war-torn Ukraine and the frontlines of God’s miraculous intervention. From the refugee camps and border crossings, to the homes of Ukrainian residents whose neighborhoods are being bombed, to the microvan full of orphans fleeing Russian tanks. These stories although tough show the power of hope and are a reminder that one person can make a difference, even in war.

PODCAST: HERE