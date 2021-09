Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Good is our guest, she wrote the book “Groomed”.

She talks about sex trafficking and how it can be happening right under our noses, some of the children are even coming home every night. The secrets have to stop and she is on a mission to Stop Sex Trafficking. She also has a program rolling out in schools to teach EVERYone how to see the sings and help these kids get out of their entrapment.

https://www.freewithe.com/

https://www.theselahway.org/

PODCAST: HERE