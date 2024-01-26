Spotlighting Go Red For Women AHA

February 2nd is Go Red for Women day.

Dr. Imelda Dacones, Chairperson of Go Red for Women Puget Sound and Market President, Optum Pacific Northwest and Susan Koeppen, heart attack survivor. Both women are Go Red for Women Ambassadors for 2024.

Susan shares her heart attack story and how she had no idea what was happening. She went to the ER and her life was saved. Dr Dacones gives us the low down on what the risks are and how to lower the risks.

Heart Attack Warning Signs

Heart attack symptoms can differ for men and women, but the most common symptom for both is chest pain. Women might also have non-chest pain symptoms and less obvious warning signs.

Symptoms in Women

· Chest pain, but not always

· Pain or pressure in the lower chest or upper abdomen

· Jaw, neck or upper back pain

· Nausea or vomiting

· Shortness of breath

· Fainting

· Indigestion

· Extreme fatigue

A heart attack is a life-or-death emergency, every second counts. If you think you or someone, you’re with has any symptoms of heart attack, call 911 and get to a hospital immediately.

Ways to participate on Wear Red Day:

· Wear red and take a selfie. Post your photo on social media with #WearRedDay #goREDwa and tell your followers why it’s important to wear red.

· Make heart health a priority. Commit to making one healthy change, no matter how small.

· Learn Hands Only CPR. Women are less likely to get bystander CPR than men. Become a lifesaver by watching a Hands-Only CPR demo on heart.org/nation. Hands-Only CPR is just two easy steps: call 911 if you see a teen or adult collapse and push hard and fast in the center of the chest until help arrives.

· Give to the American Heart Association. Support the fight against heart disease and stroke. Set up your fundraising page at WearRedDay.org

· For 20 years, Go Red for Women by the American Heart Association has addressed the awareness and clinical care gaps for cardiovascular disease in women. Get resources and take action at GoRedforWomen.org.

