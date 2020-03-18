Spotlighting Giving Blood

Some tips about giving blood during this time of social distancing.
Bloodworks.org
Text Bloodapp to 91985 to get the app that will show place closest to you to give blood.
Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment.