Spotlighting Give Big WA

Give Big 2021 is already underway.

It’s a great annual fund-raising event for our community to come together

and support many of the non-profits in the Puget Sound area.

And to underscore the need is greater than ever this year!

We hear from leaders in just 2 of the nonprofits we can choose to support:

Jon Botten is the Chief Executive Officer of Child Haven and organization

that has been serving our community for one hundred and ten years.

Nancy Long is the director of 501 Commons,

an organization that is empowering and helping non profits.

You can donate at https://www.givebigwa.org/

PODCAST: HERE