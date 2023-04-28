Spotlighting Give Big PAWS ChimpsNW.org

We all get a good feeling when we show up for others – whether it’s a family member, neighbor, or community organization. Giving is supposed feel good — and who couldn’t use more of that?

On May 2 to 3, visit GiveBIGWa.org to discover and donate to nonprofits that are making good things happen in your community and around our state.

Heidi Wills is the Executive Director of PAWS. PAWS is people helping cats, dogs and wild animals go home and thrive – whether home is the family room or the forest. They do this by rehabilitating orphaned and injured wildlife, sheltering and adopting homeless cats and dogs, and educating the community to inspire compassionate action for animals. PAWS

Diana Goodrich is the Co Director of Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest. CSNW is one of only a handful of sanctuaries in the country that cares for chimpanzees. CSNW was founded in 2003 to provide sanctuary for chimpanzees discarded from the entertainment and biomedical testing industries. The sanctuary also cares for three rescued cows and a steer who provide grazing services in exchange for our affection and occasional treats. All of the chimpanzees at CSNW enjoy a rich social life in an exciting indoor and outdoor environment where they have choices to make every day. Each day brings new adventures, and we chronicle their transformations and experiences on our blog. Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest

GIVE BIG

SPOTLIGHT: HERE