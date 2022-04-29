Spotlighting Give Big Part 2 Homage Senior Services and Boys and Girls Club King County

Give Big 2022 is already underway. It’s a great annual fund-raising event for our community to come together and support many of the non-profits in the Puget Sound area. And to underscore the need is greater than ever this year! We hear from leaders in just 2 of the nonprofits we can choose to support:

First is Bekka Austin with Homage Senior Services. She shares how something as simple as changing a lightbulb can change a person’s life. Jayme Hommer talks with us about the Boys and Girls Club of King County and when covid hit, they opened their doors all day rather than just before and after school. They have some new programs in place to help kids deal with all they have been through with the pandemic.

Donate Give Big 2022

Podcast: HERE