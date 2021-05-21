Spotlighting Getting Back Up by Harma Hartouni

Harma Hartouni is a self-made entrepreneur and developer.
He shares a collection of life events that have been most impactful in leading him where he is today:
a proud gay man living in Los Angeles, one of the most successful real estate entrepreneurs in America,
and a husband and father of three.
In his book In Getting Back Up: A Story of Resilience, Self-Acceptance & Success.
The harder you work, the luckier you get
• Unsolicited advice should never be welcomed,
• Have a five-minute funeral for every challenge and move on
• Do the right thing
• Build your people so they can build you