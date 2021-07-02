Spotlighting Game to Grow

Adam Davis with Game to Grow shares how they use board games to help kids

not only connect but work on social skills.

Game to Grow is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the use of games of all kinds

for therapeutic, educational, and community growth.

Our therapeutic social skills groups help youth and adults become more confident,

creative, and socially capable through the intentional facilitation of customized,

collaborative gaming experiences. We’re most well known for our use of tabletop

role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons, though we use many different games

in our therapeutic social skills groups.

Games to Grow

Podcast: HERE