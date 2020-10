Cordila Jochim shares from her book “From the Core.: A Spiritual Journey of Losing Everything & Finding Hope.

By the time Cordila Jochim emerged victorious after a decade home-and-bed-bound,

she was standing in the wreckage of a life.

Traumatic brain injury had taken almost everything from her,

yet when she finally found physical healing, the road to emotional,

mental and spiritual recovery had only just begun.

https://www.cordilajochim.com/

Podcast: HERE