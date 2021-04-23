Spotlighting From Plain to Plane by Patty Bear

This is National Hope Month so Joining me today is Patty Bear author of

From Plain to Plane: My Mennonite Childhood, a National Scandal and an

Unconventional Soar to Freedom.

Patty knows first hand that getting out of an abusive situation is possible.

Ultimately she broke free, became a pioneering female air force academy grad

and pilot serving as an air craft commander in the first gulf war.

Patty talks about the M.O of an abuser and the red flags you can look for in order to help others.

Her story is about her childhood and how her father was able to fool the church,

the public and the media into thinking he was some sort of folk hero

and the mom and kids were the “bad guys”.

