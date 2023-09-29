Spotlighting Free Your Joy with Lisa McCourt

Learning about joy is one thing, but it’s the doing that actually shifts your energy.
Joy is not an elusive
fantasy to be chased; it is simply a skill to be learned, practiced, and
mastered.
In her new book, Free Your Joy: The 12 Keys to Sustainable Happiness,
Lisa McCourt, host of the Do Joy! podcast and founder of Joy School,
offers a unique approach to joy and emotional wellness. McCourt takes
readers, month by month, through the life-altering principles of vibration elevation that
she has taught for 20 years through her Joy School.
is ever mysteriously unfolding, just the way she likes it