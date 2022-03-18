Spotlighting Finding Hope: A Birthmothers Journey into the Light

After placing her newborn son for adoption in 2013, Hope O Baker struggled with depression, addiction, and overcoming the stigma that surrounds birthmothers. In her first book, Finding Hope: A Birthmother’s Journey Into the Light, she shares her story of a successful, open adoption—and all the heartache and light that came along the way. Hope is a passionate advocate for those on all sides of adoption. You can find her online at HopeOBaker.com or follow her on Instagram at @HopeOBaker. Hope visits her son regularly and is a passionate advocate for those on all sides of adoption. You can find Hope online @hopeobaker.com or follow her on IG, Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin!

Hope O. Baker

PODCAST: HERE