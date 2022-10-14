Spotlighting Find Your Fabulosity

October is Domestic Violence Action Month. Sheryl Kurland is on a mission to get lipstick to every Domestic Violence shelter and she could use a little help. For women, putting on lipstick gives us an instant boost. It’s magical! To a victim of domestic violence it means this and so much more. A new lipstick marks a new beginning and rediscovery of her voice, identity, and beauty inside and out – her “fabulosity.” The lipsticks we collect and give to domestic violence victims help set these women on their path to transformation…..and a happier life.

