Spotlighting February American Heart Month

This week we hear from Monique and Dr. Susie Woo Ambassadors for the American Heart Association. February is Heart Health Awareness month. It’s all about life style and with taking this month to focus on it, we can begin, or continue good healthy steps. Dr. Susie Woo is a cardiologist with Virginia Mason, and along with Monique Shields—a woman who represents very many of us–women with some history of heart disease in the family, and very possibly dealing with high blood pressure. Monique made some positive changes in her life 2 years ago to incorporate some form of exercise, or activity, along with paying greater attention to the foods she was eating. Dr. Woo supports all of us making these changes, and living a preventive life style. There are 2 luncheons that help raise awareness: Friday Feb 28 at the Westin in Seattle; Wednesday March 11, at the Hotel Murano in Tacoma. https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/washington/puget-sound

Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment. Follow on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

RSS Feed

Download Episode