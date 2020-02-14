Spotlighting February American Heart Month

February 14, 2020

This week we hear from Monique and Dr. Susie Woo Ambassadors for the American Heart Association. February is Heart Health Awareness month. It’s all about life style and with taking this month to focus on it, we can begin, or continue good healthy steps. Dr. Susie Woo is a cardiologist with Virginia Mason, and along with Monique Shields—a woman who represents very many of us–women with some history of heart disease in the family, and very possibly dealing with high blood pressure. Monique made some positive changes in her life 2 years ago to incorporate some form of exercise, or activity, along with paying greater attention to the foods she was eating. Dr. Woo supports all of us making these changes, and living a preventive life style. There are 2 luncheons that help raise awareness: Friday Feb 28 at the Westin in Seattle; Wednesday March 11, at the Hotel Murano in Tacoma. https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/washington/puget-sound

Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment.

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
