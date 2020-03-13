Spotlighting Edmonds Center for the Arts

March 13, 2020

This week we hear from Gillian Jones with Edmonds Center for the Arts. They are committed not only to bringing great entertainment to their community but also in bringing joy to people with memory loss. They teach classes and also have workshops for the caregivers. The Center is available as a rental space as well as summer workshops for kids. They impact all ages and generations. ECA presents an array of outstanding performing artists from around the world, provides space, production management, and technical expertise for a variety of community partners and rental clients, and serves more than 75,000 patrons who enjoy the facility annually.
Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment.

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
