Kinder Smoots, the Executive Director of Eagle Wings Disability Ministries talks about all the fun events they have for people with disabilities.

The events are 100% free to the clients. She shares her own story about being in a wheel chair briefly and how it brought it all home how some people with disabilities are treated. She is out to change the world and you can help out with donations or volunteering.

Eagle Wings DisAbility Ministries

SPOTLIGHT