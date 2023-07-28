Spotlighting Dr. Jessica Peck Trafficking is Happening on Our Kids Smart Phones

Dr. Jessica Peck Author of “Behind Closed Doors: a Guide to help parents and teens navigate through life’s toughest issues” talks about sex trafficking. She says it has moved from the streets to the smart phones and parents need to know how to protect their children. She is also the host of the popular podcast DrNurseMama. Dr Jessica Peck.

Sound of Freedom is the story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent, who quit his job in order to devote his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers. his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers.

