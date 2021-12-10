Spotlighting Doney Coe Vet Clinic

Spotlight with Laurie Hardie – December 12, 2021, 27 minutes at 6am. Marti Casey, President of the board of directors, for Doney Coe Pet Clinic. She is a dynamic and committed woman working toward better health care for the pets of homeless people throughout Seattle. The team of Doney Coe Pet Clinic matches the needs of local animals and free veterinary clinics in Seattle.

Our mission is to serve our community with respect for the human/animal bond. We provide equal access to quality veterinary care for animals who otherwise will not receive medical care.

If your pet is in need of emergency care, please contact Seattle Humane at

pethelp@seattlehumane.org or (425) 649-7561.

Please check here for other resources between scheduled clinics for urgent care.

https://doneycoe.org

PODCAST: HERE