Molly is the founder of the online Digital Detox

where she helps free families from their addictions to devices. She has a degree in international relations and worked as a press aide for former

California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. These days, she is a stay-at-home mom and foster mom to six kids ages twelve and under. Her book is called Digital Detox and she says “I promise, if you do this with your kids you will reap amazing benefits.

Molly DeFrank