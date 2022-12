The holidays are a great time to do a digital detox with your kids. Author Molly DeFrank talks about the benefits of getting your kids away from technology for awhile. Giving them a chance to connect with friends and family. She says any family can do this and it is so worth it. In her book Digital Detox she walks you through the steps of setting it up making it happen as well as tips on how to work with a reluctant partner.

