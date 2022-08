Molly DeFrank is the author of Digital Detox: The Two Week Tech Reset for Kids. As a mom of six kids, Molly found a simple solution to the negative impact of too much screen time. She wrote a practical guide for parents. Molly and her husband made the decision to detox their screen-obsessed kids—and the difference it made for my family was incredible. When the detox was over, her kids actually thanked her.

PODCAST: HERE