Spotlighting Depression with Comedian Mickey Bell

Mickey Bell is a comedian, encourager, and author of the book Reverse The Course Of Depression: The Self-Help Guide to Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression and Living Daily with a Sound Mind, a step-by-step guide in handling the emotions the come with the disease. He is a full-time comedian who travels the world using the gift of laughter to help battle the mental illness epidemic.

Whether an adult or teenager, man or woman, having to deal with depression is impossible to manage on your own. When you think about what comes with the illness, low self-esteem, anxiety and stress… most of the time it can become impossible to manage on your own. And why should you? “Reverse The Course of Depression” is a self-help book which teaches us that setting small, reachable goals is definitely the right choice when it comes to providing the necessary guidance you need to deal with the effects of depression. https://www.themickeybell.com/