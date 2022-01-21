Spotlighting Debt Free ASAP

John Nicholas was a high-flying Ivy League grad and sports media executive who lost his job and fell into

serious debt after 9/11. He learned painful lessons during his recovery and even more when he worked inside the debt-relief industry—including why so many debt programs fail. In response and in order to share what he learned, he created a simple 3-step protocol tailored to each person’s unique goals, needs and circumstances—and offers free and affordable resources to help them do it. In ‘Debt Free ASAP!’, he presents the three debt recovery keys that everyone should know, but that he says “very few

people do.”

John’s Website

PODCAST: HERE